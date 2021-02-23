Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Director Sells $218,887.50 in Stock

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $218,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of UEIC traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.85. 72,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,500. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.52. The company has a market capitalization of $809.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $61.00.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,535,000 after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 33,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UEIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

