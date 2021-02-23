United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Shares Down 7.8%

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)’s stock price traded down 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.61 and last traded at $29.21. 519,065 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 233% from the average session volume of 156,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.70.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.03%. On average, analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,056 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Company Profile (NYSE:USM)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

