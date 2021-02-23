United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered United Natural Foods from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.80.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.51. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $32.18.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 48.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

