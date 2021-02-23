United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Stock Position Lifted by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Insurance were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in United Insurance by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Insurance by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Insurance alerts:

Shares of UIHC stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $244.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

UIHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on United Insurance from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a report on Sunday, November 8th.

In other United Insurance news, Director Patrick Maroney bought 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $48,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,858.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Hogan bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $38,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,484.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,779 shares of company stock worth $99,857 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.