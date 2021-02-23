Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Decreased by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.3% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 30.9% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in Union Pacific by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 22,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 7.0% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Shares of UNP traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $205.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,529. The company has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

