Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Swedbank

Swedbank decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,451 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the quarter. Swedbank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $39,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $206.83 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $221.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

