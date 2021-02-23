Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Shares Gap Up to $5.21

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.21, but opened at $5.62. Unico American shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 5,128 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -0.06.

Unico American Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNAM)

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage.

