UBS Group’s (UBS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

UBS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Equities research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 595.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

