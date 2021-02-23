U.S. Concrete (USCR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of USCR stock opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. U.S. Concrete has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $57.97. The firm has a market cap of $841.14 million, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USCR shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. U.S. Concrete has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Read More: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.