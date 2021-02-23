Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Shares Up 5.2%

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s stock price shot up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.28. 2,880,232 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 1,703,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

The stock has a market cap of $555.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 25.61% and a negative net margin of 98.28%.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

