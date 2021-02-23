Truist Securiti Weighs in on Nomad Foods Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Nomad Foods in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $25.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,714,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,518,000 after buying an additional 2,486,242 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,564,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,163 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,488,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,379,000 after purchasing an additional 801,299 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 449.0% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 798,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 653,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,516,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,242,000 after purchasing an additional 604,379 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

