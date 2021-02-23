Truist Securiti Weighs in on frontdoor, inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTDR)

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for frontdoor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for frontdoor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. frontdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $54.80 on Monday. frontdoor has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in frontdoor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,286,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,626,000 after buying an additional 99,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in frontdoor by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,774,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,536,000 after buying an additional 261,953 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in frontdoor by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,317,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,551,000 after buying an additional 340,627 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in frontdoor by 0.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,124,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,591,000 after purchasing an additional 17,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in frontdoor by 22.7% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,901,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,888,000 after purchasing an additional 536,585 shares during the last quarter.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

