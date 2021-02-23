Truist Securiti Weighs in on AutoNation, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for AutoNation in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.36 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AN. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

AN opened at $78.63 on Monday. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $82.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.11.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $7,926,945.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,174 shares of company stock worth $17,605,239. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AutoNation by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in AutoNation by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in AutoNation by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

