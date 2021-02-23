Truist Securiti Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hilton Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.74.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $119.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.41 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $122.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.84.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,331 shares of company stock worth $7,355,680 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,012,000 after acquiring an additional 999,493 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,034 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,188,000 after acquiring an additional 87,934 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,989,000 after acquiring an additional 51,191 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,863,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,366,000 after acquiring an additional 197,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

