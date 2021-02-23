Truist Raises Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Price Target to $80.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Truist from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

KFY traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,016. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $62.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 610,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,541,000 after purchasing an additional 76,206 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

