TrueUSD Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One TrueUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $350.00 million and approximately $172.65 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00054463 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $349.64 or 0.00712574 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00031350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00038294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00058891 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003512 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 350,012,167 coins. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

TrueUSD Coin Trading

TrueUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

