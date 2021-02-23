TrueCar (TRUE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect TrueCar to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ TRUE opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $540.25 million, a PE ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRUE shares. Truist cut their price objective on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.95.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

