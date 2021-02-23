TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.89

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.89 and last traded at $35.26, with a volume of 3100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.51.

The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17.

Get TriMas alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.