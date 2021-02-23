Trex (NYSE:TREX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

TREX opened at $100.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.02. Trex has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $107.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 69.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TREX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

