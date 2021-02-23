Trevali Mining (TREVF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of TREVF opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. Trevali Mining has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TREVF shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from $0.15 to $0.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from $0.10 to $0.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.19.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

