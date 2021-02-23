Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 62.98%.

TRMT opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. The company has a market cap of $45.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 18.21, a current ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

