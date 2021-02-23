Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 62.98%.
TRMT opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. The company has a market cap of $45.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 18.21, a current ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.
Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile
