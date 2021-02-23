TravelCenters of America (TA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TA opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average of $27.16.

Several analysts recently commented on TA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TravelCenters of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

