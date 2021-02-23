Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Transocean stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,073,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 3.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89. Transocean has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.19.

Several research firms have recently commented on RIG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of October 27, 2020, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 38 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 11 harsh environment floaters.

