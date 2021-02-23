TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $613.53.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Barclays upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.
Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $589.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $585.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.47. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $622.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.86, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.
In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $5,654,187.00. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total transaction of $6,767,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,700 shares of company stock valued at $46,553,646 in the last 90 days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.