TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $613.53.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Barclays upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $589.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $585.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.47. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $622.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.86, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $5,654,187.00. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total transaction of $6,767,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,700 shares of company stock valued at $46,553,646 in the last 90 days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

