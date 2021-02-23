TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

TAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 100.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 8.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 12.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAC stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 594,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,463. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.07. TransAlta has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -144.44%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

