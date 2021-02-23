Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Swedbank

Swedbank lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,563 shares during the quarter. Swedbank owned approximately 0.43% of Trane Technologies worth $151,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,156,000 after purchasing an additional 798,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,507,000 after purchasing an additional 120,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,420 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,056,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,650,000 after purchasing an additional 435,412 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,766 shares of company stock valued at $37,078,183. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TT stock opened at $152.89 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $156.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.72.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

