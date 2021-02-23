Traders Purchase Large Volume of Intersect ENT Put Options (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,007 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,811% compared to the typical daily volume of 105 put options.

Shares of XENT stock opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $791.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XENT shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENT. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 58.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,007,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after acquiring an additional 371,624 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intersect ENT during the third quarter worth approximately $720,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 250.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 38,516 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

