Traders Purchase Large Volume of Intersect ENT Put Options (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,007 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,811% compared to the typical daily volume of 105 put options.
Shares of XENT stock opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $791.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.29.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XENT shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
Intersect ENT Company Profile
Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.
Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.