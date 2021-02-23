Traders Purchase High Volume of Intersect ENT Put Options (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,007 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,811% compared to the typical daily volume of 105 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.34. Intersect ENT has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,966,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,085,000 after acquiring an additional 235,862 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,042,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,884,000 after acquiring an additional 35,182 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,199,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after acquiring an additional 107,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XENT. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intersect ENT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

