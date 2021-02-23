Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,477 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 691% compared to the typical daily volume of 313 call options.

Shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $47.93. 1,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,085. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $50.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the third quarter worth about $456,000.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.