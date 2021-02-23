TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Trading Down 8.5%

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) shares traded down 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.98. 507,041 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 573,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $136.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84.

In other news, major shareholder Ikarian Capital, Llc acquired 520,291 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,996.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 496,277 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $3,999,992.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,028,568 shares of company stock valued at $9,109,339. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

