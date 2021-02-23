Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given Outperform Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TRMLF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $29.25 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.21.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TRMLF stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $19.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.