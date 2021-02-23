Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $13,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMC. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $161.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.00 and a 200-day moving average of $142.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $168.24.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.94%.

VMC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

