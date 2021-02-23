Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $12,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total transaction of $430,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,520 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $380.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $471.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 135.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $411.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.13.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.67.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.