Toronto Dominion Bank Has $356.11 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,909,839 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,144 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 0.7% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $356,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,809.6% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 25,461 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $191.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $348.10 billion, a PE ratio of -120.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $194.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.05.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,079,704 shares of company stock valued at $192,927,683. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

