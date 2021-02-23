Toronto Dominion Bank Has $14.25 Million Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,020 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $14,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.35.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $378,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,756 shares of company stock worth $1,510,884 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $95.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $98.44.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

