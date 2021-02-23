Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $11,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 53.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 84.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR opened at $120.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $121.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.