Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $11,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 61,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,432,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $328.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $307.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.06. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.08 and a 1-year high of $338.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $316.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.04.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

