Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,396 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Carnival Co. & worth $15,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 28.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 251.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 208,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 56,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.08. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $39.75.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

In related news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,028,480 shares of company stock worth $103,499,393 in the last ninety days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

