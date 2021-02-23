Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Shares Gap Down to $3.36

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.36, but opened at $2.88. Torchlight Energy Resources shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 20,811 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $416.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other Torchlight Energy Resources news, Director Greg Mccabe bought 1,630,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $749,999.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,593.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,399,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 138,050 shares during the last quarter. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Torchlight Energy Resources

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

