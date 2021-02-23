Tompkins Financial Corp Takes Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Pentair by 11,223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after buying an additional 13,982,185 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,099,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,704,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Pentair by 918.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,067,000 after buying an additional 986,317 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 957,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,846,000 after buying an additional 652,939 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNR. TheStreet raised Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

PNR stock opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average of $50.79. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $59.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

