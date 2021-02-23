Tompkins Financial Corp Takes $49,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 442,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,406,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,738,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,935 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $118.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.13. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

