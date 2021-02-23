Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 108.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of ALGN opened at $579.54 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $634.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $569.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.08. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total value of $1,177,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $13,886,765. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.71.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.