Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 450 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 450 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in VMware by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VMware by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in VMware by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 19.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $466,976,000 after purchasing an additional 536,321 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cleveland Research cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $143.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

