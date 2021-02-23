Tokenomy (TEN) Market Cap Tops $8.97 Million

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Tokenomy has a market capitalization of $8.97 million and approximately $639,506.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Tokenomy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00054708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.43 or 0.00711701 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00031200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00037677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00058193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,128.70 or 0.04424199 BTC.

About Tokenomy

Tokenomy (TEN) is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy . Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

