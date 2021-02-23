TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

TMX Group stock opened at C$125.55 on Tuesday. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$84.50 and a twelve month high of C$144.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$125.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$130.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on X. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on TMX Group from C$141.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

