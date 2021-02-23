TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

TMX Group stock opened at C$125.55 on Tuesday. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$84.50 and a twelve month high of C$144.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$125.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$130.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57.

Get TMX Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on X. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on TMX Group from C$141.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.