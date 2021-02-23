TigerCash (TCH) Price Tops $0.0111

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 22.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 72.5% higher against the US dollar. TigerCash has a market cap of $623,673.68 and $18.14 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.21 or 0.00316315 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TigerCash

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

TigerCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

