thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TKAMY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. AlphaValue raised shares of thyssenkrupp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

TKAMY stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.25.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 31.76% and a negative return on equity of 172.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

