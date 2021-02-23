Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) Trading Up 9.4% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) were up 9.4% on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$113.41 and last traded at C$110.73. Approximately 161,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 376,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$101.26.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$104.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$104.23. The firm has a market cap of C$53.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

