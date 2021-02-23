Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,773 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in ICF International were worth $19,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ICF International during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ICF International by 526.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 151.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ICFI shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist raised their price target on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ICF International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of ICFI opened at $84.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ICF International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $86.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.85.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

