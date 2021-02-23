Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 2,742 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 188,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 39,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 62,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $190.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

